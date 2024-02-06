Annual property tax rates set by Scott County Commission

BENTON, Mo. — The annual property tax rates were set by the Scott County Commission following a hearing Thursday.
Scott County's general revenue tax rate was set at $0.00 while the road district's tax rate was $0.2999, and the Johnson grass tax rate was $0.0100.
The 2022 total assessed valuation for the Scott County Road District was $231,402,825, which is broken down into real estate for the road district A/V, which was $145,321,065, and personal property, which was $86,081,760. By comparison, in 2021, the total assessed valuation for the road district was $212,989,573; real estate was $140,998,839; and personal property was $71,990,734.
The amount of road district property tax revenue for 2022 was estimated at $636,000.
The Commission also appointed James "Jim" Simmons of Benton to represent Scott County on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board of Commissioners and fill the remainder of the four-year term vacated by Wilfred Bucher, who recently moved out of Scott County. The term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
At the request of Scott County Collector Mark Hensley, the commissioners approved a contract with the City of Cape Girardeau to collect taxes from those entities in the area near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Semo Port Authority, which are located in Cape Girardeau city limits but also Scott County.