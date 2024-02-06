Annual property tax rates set by Scott County Commission

BENTON, Mo. — The annual property tax rates were set by the Scott County Commission following a hearing Thursday.

Scott County's general revenue tax rate was set at $0.00 while the road district's tax rate was $0.2999, and the Johnson grass tax rate was $0.0100.

The 2022 total assessed valuation for the Scott County Road District was $231,402,825, which is broken down into real estate for the road district A/V, which was $145,321,065, and personal property, which was $86,081,760. By comparison, in 2021, the total assessed valuation for the road district was $212,989,573; real estate was $140,998,839; and personal property was $71,990,734.