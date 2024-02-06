Annual Project Homeless Connect offers relief, hope to those in need

Hundreds of lower-income and homeless community members in Cape Girardeau were able to receive assistance at the annual Project Homeless Connect on Friday.

The Project Homeless Connect event provides lower-income people with employment, education, medical, health and beauty services, housing resources and free groceries.

Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, said this year’s event was scaled down to a walk-through in the parking lot of Community Partnership’s office at 937 Broadway due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, Project Homeless Connect has been held at the Osage Centre.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center offered free flu shots and Southeast Missouri State University offered hearing testing, Stickel said.

A group of community members gather at a booth to receive free groceries during Project Homeless Connect on Friday at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, 937 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Arielle Limerick, 25, of Cape Girardeau attended Project Homeless Connect in search of some shoes.

“These are the only shoes I have currently,” Limerick said, gesturing to the unicorn slippers on her feet.