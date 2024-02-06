All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2022
Annual Christmas tree lighting to return to downtown Cape Girardeau
Old Town Cape's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "When we brought the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree to downtown Cape four years ago, we hoped that it would become another attraction to bring people and families together for the Christmas season," said Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Attendees take a selfie near the lit Christmas tree at the Vasterling Suites during the third annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26, 2021, in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees take a selfie near the lit Christmas tree at the Vasterling Suites during the third annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26, 2021, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"When we brought the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree to downtown Cape four years ago, we hoped that it would become another attraction to bring people and families together for the Christmas season," said Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer. "We often wonder how many engagements, family pictures for Christmas cards, and, yes, even weddings, our tree has witnessed. People have told us attending the tree lighting is becoming part of their holiday traditions."

Spectators may watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree, which will be housed outside the Vasterling for the duration of the holiday season.

Live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble will be presented and carolers will be on hand — as will local food trucks and firepit stations.

Schedule

  • 5 p.m. — food trucks and s'more stations available.
  • 5:45 p.m. — Jerry Ford Ensemble and carolers begin their music.
  • 6:10 p.m. — Arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
  • 6:20 p.m. — Santa will light the tree.

North Fountain Street, between Broadway and Themis Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic during the 5 to 7 p.m. event but open to pedestrians beginning at 2 p.m. the day of the lighting.

Sponsors are Banterra Bank and Top of the Marq Restaurant.

image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
