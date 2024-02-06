Annual Christmas tree lighting to return to downtown Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"When we brought the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree to downtown Cape four years ago, we hoped that it would become another attraction to bring people and families together for the Christmas season," said Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer. "We often wonder how many engagements, family pictures for Christmas cards, and, yes, even weddings, our tree has witnessed. People have told us attending the tree lighting is becoming part of their holiday traditions."

Spectators may watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree, which will be housed outside the Vasterling for the duration of the holiday season.

Live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble will be presented and carolers will be on hand — as will local food trucks and firepit stations.