Annual Christmas Day meal offers relief to those in need

For some, the Christmas season is “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for others, it can be the most difficult.

LendingTree’s 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of “the extra spending and financial burden the season brings, causing loss of sleep, anxiety and added debt.”

To help alleviate some of their woes and make the holiday a little brighter for folks who may be struggling, Ron Cook, owner of Curly’s Kitchen, hosts a free, community meal each year on Christmas Day.

“There’s always people alone for one reason or another on Christmas Day — maybe their families aren’t in town, a loved one passed away, or, a lot of times, we get people celebrating their first Christmas since their spouse has passed away — so we just started doing this to get people out of the house and enjoy the company of others,” Cook said. “You can see the look in people’s eyes that have been through some trials and tribulations who thought there maybe wasn’t going to be a Christmas for them this year, or that they would be missing out on something, and it turns out being a really good day.”

Cook said each year, with the help of around 25 volunteers, he serves a “traditional” Christmas meal, consisting of ham, turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie and more, to approximately 300 people in the Southeast Missouri region.

This year, the sixth annual Christmas Day meal will be held at the Elks Lodge in Jackson, and meals will be available for drive-through pickup only because of COVID-19. Santa Claus will be present to wave as cars go by, and a band will play seasonal songs, as long as the weather permits.