NewsDecember 21, 2020

Annual Christmas Day meal offers relief to those in need

For some, the Christmas season is “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for others, it can be the most difficult. LendingTree’s 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of “the extra spending and financial burden the season brings, causing loss of sleep, anxiety and added debt.”...

Brooke Holford
Ron Cook, owner of Curly's Kitchen.
Ron Cook, owner of Curly's Kitchen.

For some, the Christmas season is “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for others, it can be the most difficult.

LendingTree’s 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of “the extra spending and financial burden the season brings, causing loss of sleep, anxiety and added debt.”

To help alleviate some of their woes and make the holiday a little brighter for folks who may be struggling, Ron Cook, owner of Curly’s Kitchen, hosts a free, community meal each year on Christmas Day.

“There’s always people alone for one reason or another on Christmas Day — maybe their families aren’t in town, a loved one passed away, or, a lot of times, we get people celebrating their first Christmas since their spouse has passed away — so we just started doing this to get people out of the house and enjoy the company of others,” Cook said. “You can see the look in people’s eyes that have been through some trials and tribulations who thought there maybe wasn’t going to be a Christmas for them this year, or that they would be missing out on something, and it turns out being a really good day.”

Cook said each year, with the help of around 25 volunteers, he serves a “traditional” Christmas meal, consisting of ham, turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie and more, to approximately 300 people in the Southeast Missouri region.

This year, the sixth annual Christmas Day meal will be held at the Elks Lodge in Jackson, and meals will be available for drive-through pickup only because of COVID-19. Santa Claus will be present to wave as cars go by, and a band will play seasonal songs, as long as the weather permits.

Curly’s Kitchen owner Ron Cook poses for a photo with someone portraying Santa Claus during last year’s annual Christmas Day meal held at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.
Curly's Kitchen owner Ron Cook poses for a photo with someone portraying Santa Claus during last year's annual Christmas Day meal held at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.

Six-year volunteer Christi Slinkard has turned the Christmas meal into one of her family traditions, volunteering with her husband and two daughters every year since it began. Slinkard said she thinks the meal is important because people tend to “underestimate the need in Jackson” because food poverty isn’t a “well known” issue, and many assume people have family to spend the holidays with.

Cook said every year, tears are shed at the event, some happy and some sad, as people express gratitude for the meal, and share stories of what their year has been like and struggles they’ve faced.

“The drive-through format is a new thing for us, but after the first year, it was like, ‘We can’t just stop doing this,’” Cook said. “It’s that gratification of seeing the looks on people’s faces and the kids when they see Santa Claus — it’s just something we can’t stop,” Cook said. “And this year, a lot of people don’t have the money to go out and spend $50 to $60 on a turkey or a ham because of the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

Cook said what he hopes people take away from the event — besides a good meal — is that “there are always people out there who care about them, and are willing to help.”

Reservations for the Christmas Day meal are encouraged and may be made beginning today by calling (573) 204-34375.

Local News
