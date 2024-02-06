Anniversary nears of Truman's landmark military desegregation order

Perhaps forgotten in the annals of history is a bold move Missouri’s only Oval Office occupant made 72 years ago this Sunday to improve race relations.

On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the U.S. military.

“(The order) was a hallmark of using executive power to enhance civil rights,” said Steve Hoffman, a history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.

Hoffman, coordinator of Southeast’s historical preservation program, teaches four courses in African American history at the school.

Truman’s executive order bypassed Congress and came roughly three months before the 1948 election, which Truman was widely expected to lose.

“The order helps him with African American voters, no doubt,” Hoffman said. “But (Truman) loses the white South who had assumed the president was one of them.”

Less than 10 days before Truman’s order, then-Democratic Gov. Strom Thurmond formed the so-called “Dixiecrat” party to oppose the 33rd president’s election.

The Dixiecrats, Hoffman said, were enraged by Truman’s championing of a civil rights bill.

“The ’48 bill (eventually) got watered down,” said Hoffman, who said the legislation nonetheless laid the groundwork for the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, which ordered school integration and made employment discrimination illegal.

A recent Truman biographer, A.J. Baime, said Truman was ahead of his time.