Analysis: 5 takeaways from Tuesday’s election

Elections on Tuesday, April 2, focused on municipal offices and local and school referendums. The results captured a snapshot of the electorate.

What does that picture show?

Here are five takeaways:

Turnout

Perry County had the highest turnout in the area, with 22% of registered voters casting a ballot. One in five Cape Girardeau County voters, 20%, participated. Scott County reported only 13% turnout.

Those numbers may sound low, but in Cape Girardeau County, 20% was the high-water mark of the past seven years. Last year, turnout was 18% for the April election. Turnout in other April elections was: 2022, 15%; 2021, 9%; 2020 (held in June because of COVID-19), 12%; 2019, 15%. In 2018, with a renewal of the city’s stormwater/parks tax on the ballot, 13% voted. The 2017 ballot featured a significant loan authorization for Jackson public schools, and turnout was 13%.

Mixed bag for local tax measures

Results on local government tax measures varied.

The City of Cape Girardeau’s proposed property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries failed by a four-percentage-point margin, 52%-48%.

A countywide sales tax for emergency communications services failed by a similar margin in Perry County, 53%-47%. A .25% sales tax increase in Delta went down by that same margin.

Scott County voters, though, approved three tax increases. A countywide .5% law enforcement sales tax proposal narrowly won, 51%-49%. Chaffee voters overwhelmingly approved a 3% retail sales tax on marijuana, with 71% supporting the measure. In Morley, a .5% sales tax won with 63% of the vote.

What caught Cape County voters’ attention?

In any election, vote totals for individual ballot items vary. Some voters choose someone/an answer for every option. Others pick and choose for whom/on what they vote. Election officials refer to this difference in vote totals as "undervote".