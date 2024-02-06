American Tractor Museum to host ag broadcaster Max Armstrong

The American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, will host Max Armstrong, an American agriculture broadcaster and Indiana native, July 23 as its first fundraising event for museum expansion.
The museum features 60 tractors and opened in August to celebrate tractors as the backbone of America.
According to a news release from the museum, Armstrong has been the primary radio personality recognized by farmers, ranchers and consumers across the country. He is a past president of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) and an inductee in the NAFB Hall of Fame. Armstrong has originated broadcasts from every state and from more than 30 countries.
Armstrong will be signing autographs at the American Tractor Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23. There also will be other activities for families and children of all ages.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the museum the day of the event. For more information, visit www.americantractormuseum.com.
