American Tractor Museum recalls country’s agricultural legacy

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Kenny Buchheit and his family have assembled an assortment of 60 farm tractors in the new American Tractor Museum, which will have its grand opening Saturday.
Walking the showrooms of the nascent museum, situated at the back of a Buchheit-owned building also housing the Perry County Catalyst-Center for Business, names both familiar and unfamiliar are seen.
John Deere, Allis-Chalmers, Farmall and International Harvester will be remembered by many visitors.
Other names are lost to the annals of agricultural history: Hart-Parr (which originated the word “tractor” in 1906), Huber, Rock Island, Massey-Harris, McCormick-Deering, Rumley and Gibson, to name but a few.
“We have a lot of ‘orphan’ tractors,” said Buchheit, 82, noting the companies that made some of the showcased farm vehicles are either defunct today or absorbed into other manufacturers.
For example, Buchheit said Waterloo Boy is now part of John Deere.
The oldest in Buchheit’s collection, an Avery steam-engine tractor, was made in 1911 — and is the only one believed to be still in existence, he said.
“(The engine) takes water, converts it to steam, and can power a threshing machine or pull a plow,” Buchheit said.
Also in the museum is a 19th-century threshing machine, made in 1896 in Cape Girardeau, which separates grain from straw in a three-step process.
No fewer than 15 tractors are at least a century old, Buchheit said.
Every month, the museum will spotlight one tractor, chosen by the River Hills Antique Tractor Club. This month’s selection is a 1959 Ford master tractor.
Arguably the highlight of the museum are two tractors used in the 2005 film “Walk the Line,” a Johnny Cash biopic featuring actors Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.
The tractors, a pair of Oliver 77 models, were made in the early 1950s and are seen in the “stuck on stump” scene in the movie.
All the museum’s tractors are in working order, Buchheit said, for which he gives credit to an old friend, Arley Berkbugler.
Kenny and Arley went to grade school together long ago in Biehle, Missouri.
“Arley tears ’em down and builds ’em back up,” Buchheit said.
With the digital revolution, he said, companies don’t make tractors the same way today.
“Tractors have changed a lot over the years,” Buchheit said. “You need a computer connection to fix the ones now.”
“We’ve had visitors already,” said Alissa Ernst of Buchheit Marketing, noting Harley-Davidson motorcyclists from Sedalia, Missouri, have toured as have a group of Kansas City-area cattlemen.
“We think this museum will appeal to all ages and we’ll be looking for school tours and visits from FFA (Future Farmers of America) groups,” she said.
The museum has interactive capability, with patrons able to use cellphones to activate QR codes to call up background information on each tractor. Three of the QR codes will also access video highlights.
Buchheit was not raised on a farm but his late grandfather, Joseph, farmed in the Apple Creek area.
“I wanted the museum as a way to honor the agriculture heritage of the (U.S.) farmer,” Buchheit said.
American Tractor Museum, 508 N. Main St., will have its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith will bring his Ag Tour to the museum beginning at 11:15 a.m.
Normal hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and volunteers are being sought to keep the establishment open Saturdays.
The museum suggests a gift of $10 per adult visitor, with half-price rates available for seniors, those in active military service, students and Perry County residents. Reduced rates are available for groups of 25 or more and children younger than 5 get in free.
Ernst said the museum is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and seeks sponsorships to ensure continued operation into the future.
Three donation stations are located in each of the museum’s showrooms to encourage gifts.
For more information, call the museum at (573) 547-1097 or visit its website at www.americantractormuseum.com.
