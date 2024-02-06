American Tractor Museum recalls country’s agricultural legacy

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Kenny Buchheit and his family have assembled an assortment of 60 farm tractors in the new American Tractor Museum, which will have its grand opening Saturday.

Walking the showrooms of the nascent museum, situated at the back of a Buchheit-owned building also housing the Perry County Catalyst-Center for Business, names both familiar and unfamiliar are seen.

John Deere, Allis-Chalmers, Farmall and International Harvester will be remembered by many visitors.

Other names are lost to the annals of agricultural history: Hart-Parr (which originated the word “tractor” in 1906), Huber, Rock Island, Massey-Harris, McCormick-Deering, Rumley and Gibson, to name but a few.

“We have a lot of ‘orphan’ tractors,” said Buchheit, 82, noting the companies that made some of the showcased farm vehicles are either defunct today or absorbed into other manufacturers.

The inside of a showroom at the American Tractor Museum is seen Thursday at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri. On the shelf above are pedal tractors for children. Jeff Long

For example, Buchheit said Waterloo Boy is now part of John Deere.

The oldest in Buchheit’s collection, an Avery steam-engine tractor, was made in 1911 — and is the only one believed to be still in existence, he said.

“(The engine) takes water, converts it to steam, and can power a threshing machine or pull a plow,” Buchheit said.

Also in the museum is a 19th-century threshing machine, made in 1896 in Cape Girardeau, which separates grain from straw in a three-step process.

No fewer than 15 tractors are at least a century old, Buchheit said.

Maria Rodriguez cleans one of the 60 tractors inside the American Tractor Museum on Thursday in Perryville, Missouri. Jeff Long

Every month, the museum will spotlight one tractor, chosen by the River Hills Antique Tractor Club. This month’s selection is a 1959 Ford master tractor.

Arguably the highlight of the museum are two tractors used in the 2005 film “Walk the Line,” a Johnny Cash biopic featuring actors Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

The tractors, a pair of Oliver 77 models, were made in the early 1950s and are seen in the “stuck on stump” scene in the movie.

All the museum’s tractors are in working order, Buchheit said, for which he gives credit to an old friend, Arley Berkbugler.

Kenny and Arley went to grade school together long ago in Biehle, Missouri.