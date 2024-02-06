American Queen docks at Cape after alternate course caused by flooding

With the Mississippi River retreating after more than 140 consecutive days of flooding, American Queen was able to dock at Cape Girardeau’s riverfront at 6:15 a.m. Saturday. But not without altering its course along the way.

Danielle Torigian, chief purser of the river cruiser, said the voyage began June 24, but because of river levels the boat was unable to pass under some bridges on its way to Cape Girardeau — even with the ability to lower its fluted stacks. She said that obstacle forced a deviation onto the Ohio River before docking.

“We won’t be able to make it on the upper Mississippi,” Torigian said of the 400-passenger vessel, which, according to the American Queen Steamboat Co. website, is “the largest steamboat ever built.”.

Seated at a high-back chair adorned with a wooden eagle within the vessel’s Card Room, boat captain of nearly 30 years Bobby Duncan said some ports on the lower Mississippi River have been flooded all year. And that’s created somewhat of a challenge.

Duncan has served as captain of American Queen for five years; he’s also the American Queen Steamboat Co. port captain, and a Navy veteran.

“If we don’t have access, we’re not going,” he said.

Every cruise this year has been deviated to some extent, Duncan said. But, he added, “all except for maybe one.”

“We did deliver at all the ports, but we might’ve delivered it from the next town up,” he said.

And that’s how Duncan and his crew “work around it as best we can.” But sometimes that’s not possible, either.

Keeping a close eye on information from the National Weather Service and using data collected onboard, Duncan is able to foresee upcoming obstacles that may require a detour.

“We knew we could get under the [Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge], and it was a limited factor. We’re always watching,” Duncan said of being “glued to” each day’s predictions.

He said if a decision regarding an alternate route were to be made, the cutoff would be the Wednesday before the Monday cruise. Duncan said he likes to do that sooner, if possible. But sometimes it’s just too early to tell.

“We made it up to St. Louis on [July] 22nd and were supposed to continue on up, but couldn’t get past the bridge,” he said. “Barely got into St. Louis; that dock was covered with mud.”