‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri in June

It’s time to dust off collections and start searching for some of unique items to possibly sell. The popular TV antique hunters, “American Pickers”, will be visiting Missouri in June.
“American Pickers” is a reality series that premiered in 2010 on The History Channel. The show follows celebrity pickers as they travel across the United States in search of valuable antiques. They aim to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, while learning about America’s past and meeting interesting individuals along the way.
Officials with the show are looking for leads in Southeast Missouri. Individuals with antique items for sale may contact show officials. The Pickers do not explore stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or other businesses open to the public.
If interested, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (646) 493-2184, or go to their Facebook page at GotAPick.
