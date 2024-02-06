‘American Pickers’ coming to Missouri in June

It’s time to dust off collections and start searching for some of unique items to possibly sell. The popular TV antique hunters, “American Pickers”, will be visiting Missouri in June.

“American Pickers” is a reality series that premiered in 2010 on The History Channel. The show follows celebrity pickers as they travel across the United States in search of valuable antiques. They aim to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, while learning about America’s past and meeting interesting individuals along the way.