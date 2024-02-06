Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in B Magazine.

SIKESTON, Mo. — More than 20 years ago, a school invited Steve Hamra in for lunch, to observe the children eating the produce he grew. It was the first time Hamra, president and founder of Amanzi Farms in Sikeston realized the impact nutritious produce can make.

“That thought has never left my mind,” Hamra said. “There was a young boy over there, and that [food services] director said, ‘That’s gonna be the best meal he gets today.’ This has been 23 years ago.”

Since then, Hamra has worked with the National Farm to School Network to provide locally grown, pesticide-free produce to local schools year-round. Hydroponics, a method of growing produce in water dating back to the 600s B.C., is the best solution Hamra has found for this. No soil is needed, less chemicals are used and the shelf life is longer because the plants retain their roots during shipping.

After farming under Hamra Farms for more than 20 years, Hamra founded Amanzi Farms, a completely hydroponic farm, in 2015. “Amanzi” is Zulu for “water,” and Hamra’s current business model is designed for year-round, farm-to-school production. Hamra himself designed the greenhouses, which, once the vine crop greenhouse is complete, will total 70,200 square feet. The business model switch has enabled Hamra to go from producing 100 cases of lettuce per week to 1,000 cases.

The benefits of hydroponic farming are hard to argue with: it generates 20 times the amount of produce an acre in the field generates, Hamra said, and water consumption is much less than with traditional methods of farming. Hydroponic farming does not take the nutrients out of the soil, Amanzi Farms controller CJ Henry said. It is a technique being utilized in cities, on rooftops and inside buildings with grow lights.

“The footprint’s a lot smaller,” Hamra said. “We can feed 100,000 people out of this facility, and our actual footprint is probably about an acre and a half.”

As a result of this growing process, hydroponic produce is fresher and more nutritious than produce grown using traditional farming methods.