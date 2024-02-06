All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 24, 2020

Alleged rape victim names Lyft, St. Louis driver in lawsuit

ST. LOUIS -- A woman who says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-hailing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety. Cristen Giangarra's lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is the latest of several filed by women across the country who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers. Giangarra, a 30-year-old registered nurse, is listed only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit but she identified herself during a news conference Thursday...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Cristen Giangarra speaks to reporters Thursday about the night in June she says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis. Attorney Michael Gallagher is at center.
Cristen Giangarra speaks to reporters Thursday about the night in June she says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis. Attorney Michael Gallagher is at center.Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

ST. LOUIS -- A woman who says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-hailing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

Cristen Giangarra's lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is the latest of several filed by women across the country who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers. Giangarra, a 30-year-old registered nurse, is listed only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit but she identified herself during a news conference Thursday.

Giangarra said she was assaulted in June by 53-year-old Larry Donnell Ward of St. Peters, Missouri. Ward was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in December after DNA testing was completed. Lyft banned him for life. Both Ward and Lyft are named in the lawsuit.

Giangarra said she had been out drinking and contacted Lyft for a ride home. She said she acted responsibly by not drinking and driving "and ultimately I was punished for this decision."

A probable-cause statement in December said Ward turned off his ride-hailing location software, deviated from the route to the woman's requested destination and took her instead to a secluded street. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward's DNA, according to the statement.

"This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting and innocent young woman who trusted Lyft to have screened its drivers to ensure her safety," Giangarra's attorney, Michael Gallagher of Chicago, said in a statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ward's attorney, Daniel Juengel, said Ward denies the allegations. Juengel said the lawsuit "shows that this is a case about this woman trying to get money."

Lyft spokeswoman Dana Davis said in a statement the company launched 15 new features last year aimed at protecting riders and drivers, "including in-app emergency assistance, continuous criminal background monitoring of all of our drivers and mandatory feedback for rides rated less than four stars to ensure we are tracking any level of problematic behavior by drivers."

Davis said Lyft also has partnered with an anti-sexual violence organization on required sexual violence prevention education.

"Our work on safety is never done, and we will continue to invest in new features, policies and protocols to ensure Lyft is the safest form of transportation for our riders and drivers," Davis said.

Lyft operates in 656 cities in the U.S. and Canada and was valued at $24 billion in its initial public offering last year, the lawsuit said.

"Lyft's phenomenal growth is due in large part to lax hiring and security screening processes along with an evasion of regulations that make it easy for individuals to become Lyft drivers," the lawsuit stated.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy