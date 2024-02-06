Alleged rape victim names Lyft, St. Louis driver in lawsuit

ST. LOUIS -- A woman who says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-hailing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

Cristen Giangarra's lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is the latest of several filed by women across the country who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers. Giangarra, a 30-year-old registered nurse, is listed only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit but she identified herself during a news conference Thursday.

Giangarra said she was assaulted in June by 53-year-old Larry Donnell Ward of St. Peters, Missouri. Ward was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in December after DNA testing was completed. Lyft banned him for life. Both Ward and Lyft are named in the lawsuit.

Giangarra said she had been out drinking and contacted Lyft for a ride home. She said she acted responsibly by not drinking and driving "and ultimately I was punished for this decision."

A probable-cause statement in December said Ward turned off his ride-hailing location software, deviated from the route to the woman's requested destination and took her instead to a secluded street. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward's DNA, according to the statement.

"This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting and innocent young woman who trusted Lyft to have screened its drivers to ensure her safety," Giangarra's attorney, Michael Gallagher of Chicago, said in a statement.