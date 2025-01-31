All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Alleged intoxicated driver goes into ditch after not stopping for police

A 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested for DUI after a high-speed chase ended in a ditch. Allegedly driving at 83 mph in a 45 mph zone, he admitted to drinking and had a BAC of .177.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Payton Miles
Payton Miles

Cape Girardeau police officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Payton Miles, 21, of Cape Girardeau was observed by police allegedly driving above the speed limit on Southern Expressway. According to a probable-cause statement, after a police officer activated his emergency lights and siren, Miles kept driving and the officer's radar showed Miles driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The probable cause states Miles failed to stop at two intersection stop signs before he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and went off the road into a ditch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The vehicle then returned to the roadway and continued Northbound on Giboney (Street) before finally coming to a stop," the document states.

The probable cause states Miles admitted to having two shots before driving and his breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .177. According to the document, Miles was driving a Honda Civic that wasn't registered in the state of Missouri.

Miles is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 31
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-3-25
NewsJan. 31
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break, no...
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau fire claims occupant's, pet's lives
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-3-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
NewsJan. 31
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25
NewsJan. 31
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-3-25
Police report 2-1-25
NewsJan. 31
Police report 2-1-25
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
NewsJan. 31
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
Cape commission approves library board resignation, fills senior services vacancy
NewsJan. 31
Cape commission approves library board resignation, fills senior services vacancy
Closures coming to Lexington Avenue as road work restarts
NewsJan. 31
Closures coming to Lexington Avenue as road work restarts
Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief
NewsJan. 30
Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief
Police report 1-31-25
NewsJan. 30
Police report 1-31-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy