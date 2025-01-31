Cape Girardeau police officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Payton Miles, 21, of Cape Girardeau was observed by police allegedly driving above the speed limit on Southern Expressway. According to a probable-cause statement, after a police officer activated his emergency lights and siren, Miles kept driving and the officer's radar showed Miles driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The probable cause states Miles failed to stop at two intersection stop signs before he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and went off the road into a ditch.