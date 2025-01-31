Cape Girardeau police officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Payton Miles, 21, of Cape Girardeau was observed by police allegedly driving above the speed limit on Southern Expressway. According to a probable-cause statement, after a police officer activated his emergency lights and siren, Miles kept driving and the officer's radar showed Miles driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The probable cause states Miles failed to stop at two intersection stop signs before he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and went off the road into a ditch.
"The vehicle then returned to the roadway and continued Northbound on Giboney (Street) before finally coming to a stop," the document states.
The probable cause states Miles admitted to having two shots before driving and his breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .177. According to the document, Miles was driving a Honda Civic that wasn't registered in the state of Missouri.
Miles is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.