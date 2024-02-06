Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week.

Joshua Proffer

Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence on Bollinger County Road 346.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Taylor was found by responding deputies at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday morning lying face up and partially submerged in a pond on the property. Taylor was determined to be dead when deputies arrived and had several injuries to his face, including bruises on his eyes and nose, multiple abrasions on his forehead and lacerations above both eyes and on his lip. In addition, deputies reportedly found red marks consistent with ligature marks on Taylor's left wrist and forearm.