Alleged 'after-hours club' in Cape receives numerous citations

One Cape Girardeau renter has been arrested several times for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club.
Keith McFerren is the tenant for the building at 1621 Independence St. He has been the recipient of 13 calls for service and numerous citations since June for incidents on the premises.
Of the 12 citations McFerren has received, seven are for alleged violations to Section 5-14 of the city's code of ordinances, which prohibits the existence of an "after-hours club" operating from 1:30 to 6 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and midnight to 6 a.m. Sundays. Violators can be fined up to $500 or be imprisoned for up to 90 days.
McFerren was arrested two times this past weekend for alleged club and licensing violations. Early Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday morning, Feb. 12, officers spotted several cars in the parking lot of the building he was renting. In the incident report for the Saturday arrest, Cape Girardeau police officer Andrew Skinner described the scene as a "sports bar-style atmosphere."
According to the reports, McFerren was allegedly selling alcohol on the premises without a license to do so.
Police public information officer Robert Newton said the department has reached out to the property owner in an attempt to resolve the situation.
