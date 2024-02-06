Alleged 'after-hours club' in Cape receives numerous citations

One Cape Girardeau renter has been arrested several times for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club.

Keith McFerren is the tenant for the building at 1621 Independence St. He has been the recipient of 13 calls for service and numerous citations since June for incidents on the premises.

Of the 12 citations McFerren has received, seven are for alleged violations to Section 5-14 of the city's code of ordinances, which prohibits the existence of an "after-hours club" operating from 1:30 to 6 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and midnight to 6 a.m. Sundays. Violators can be fined up to $500 or be imprisoned for up to 90 days.