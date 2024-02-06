All sections
NewsNovember 14, 2017

Aldi store reopens after renovations

Cars filled the Aldi parking lot Monday morning as a line of eager customers stretched around the outside of the storefront for the 9 a.m. soft opening of its newly remodeled grocery store in Cape Girardeau. The store closed Oct. 11 for the nearly five-week renovation, reopening with a larger line of gluten-free and organic products and an expanded wine collection...

Ben Matthews
People shop at Aldi's Cape Girardeau location at 2145 Independence St. on Monday during a reopening after a five-week renovation.
People shop at Aldi's Cape Girardeau location at 2145 Independence St. on Monday during a reopening after a five-week renovation.Andrew J. Whitaker

Cars filled the Aldi parking lot Monday morning as a line of eager customers stretched around the outside of the storefront for the 9 a.m. soft opening of its newly remodeled grocery store in Cape Girardeau.

The store closed Oct. 11 for the nearly five-week renovation, reopening with a larger line of gluten-free and organic products and an expanded wine collection.

Tyson Rayburn, store manager for Aldi's Cape Girardeau location, said the store had about double its normal staff on hand for the reopening.

"I stopped counting in the 60s, but I'd say there was probably around 75 to 80 people [lined up] out there," he said of the crowd of customers Monday morning. "We had people wrapped around the building with carts ready to go. I had people offer me $5 bribes to let them in early."

One of the most notable improvements to the store's layout -- a break in the aisles before the checkout area -- allows more customer mobility while shopping.

People shop at Aldi's Cape Girardeau location at 2145 Independence St. on Monday during a reopening after renovations to the store that allows wider aisles, open ceilings and better lighting. A grand opening will be Friday.
People shop at Aldi's Cape Girardeau location at 2145 Independence St. on Monday during a reopening after renovations to the store that allows wider aisles, open ceilings and better lighting. A grand opening will be Friday.Andrew J. Whitaker

"Before, you had to go down the first aisle, and you couldn't get out until you got [to the end]," Rayburn said. "Now you're free to just go wherever you feel like you need to get to."

Many shoppers appreciated the additional in-store improvements of wider aisles, higher ceilings and new graphics with distinct labels to help customers find items easier.

Tim King of Cape Girardeau said he shops at Aldi weekly and had been traveling to an Aldi in Sikeston, Missouri, during the renovation.

"You have wider aisles, a lot more access. Everything is more visible, and I think they sent some of the clerks to speed-checkout school," King said.

The store's grand opening is scheduled for Friday.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 2145 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Local News
