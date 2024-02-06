Aldermen hear concerns but approve rezoning request

Although several nearby residents objected, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 Monday night to rezone nearly 11 acres along Ridge Road east of the Bent Creek Subdivision in order to allow construction of duplexes on the property.
The vote followed a public hearing at which developer Derrick Geringer explained his plan to build several duplexes along Ridge Road on property zoned R-2, single-family residential. However, the duplexes would require rezoning the property to R-3, a zoning classification allowing duplexes and town houses.
This was the second public hearing related to rezoning of the property. In February, the aldermen received public input after the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning be changed from R-2 to R-4, which would have also allowed multitenant apartments.
At that earlier hearing, adjacent property owners lobbied against the R-4 rezoning out of concern apartments would have the potential of adding traffic and crime to their neighborhood, prompting the aldermen to adjust the zoning request to R-3, in which duplexes would be allowed, but apartment buildings would not be permissible.
At Monday night's hearing on the R-3 proposal, several residents voiced concern duplexes in their neighborhood would still result in more traffic on Ridge Road, which they said is too narrow to accommodate additional traffic.
"Our two-lane blacktop road can't take much more traffic," said John King Jr., who has lived on Ridge Road for about 20 years.
Tim Sievers, who lives on nearby Trevino Drive, said he is not opposed to residential development but is concerned for the safety of people who walk on Ridge Road and other nearby streets.
"Somebody's going to get hurt," he said, and urged the city to consider widening the pavement.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Ridge Road is one of several roads on the outskirts of Jackson falling partially outside the Jackson city limits and maintained by Cape Girardeau County.
"We are presently in discussions with the county on 18 sites where our roads and their roads come together, which includes this section (of Ridge Road)," he said.
All board members voted in favor of the rezoning request with the exception of Wanda Young. Alderman Paul Sander was absent and did not vote.
The Ridge Road rezoning matter was one of three agenda items considered by the aldermen Monday night related to property development.
By a unanimous vote, the aldermen approved a special-use permit request from The Villas of West Park LLC to allow multiple attached single-family dwellings on a single lot in a C-2 (general commercial) district for a senior residential development on a 6.4-acre tract on Old Toll Road.
The board also tabled a request to rezone just more then 3.9 acres on the west side of South Old Orchard Road from R-2, single-family residential, to R-3, one- and two-family residential, as submitted by Mastercraft Development LLC. The request will be considered at the board's next meeting April 19.
