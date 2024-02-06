All sections
NewsApril 6, 2021

Aldermen hear concerns but approve rezoning request

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
John King Jr., standing, addresses the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday to express his concerns about rezoning of property near his home along Ridge Road on the east side of Jackson. The aldermen approved the rezoning by a vote of 6-1.
Although several nearby residents objected, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 Monday night to rezone nearly 11 acres along Ridge Road east of the Bent Creek Subdivision in order to allow construction of duplexes on the property.

The vote followed a public hearing at which developer Derrick Geringer explained his plan to build several duplexes along Ridge Road on property zoned R-2, single-family residential. However, the duplexes would require rezoning the property to R-3, a zoning classification allowing duplexes and town houses.

This was the second public hearing related to rezoning of the property. In February, the aldermen received public input after the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning be changed from R-2 to R-4, which would have also allowed multitenant apartments.

At that earlier hearing, adjacent property owners lobbied against the R-4 rezoning out of concern apartments would have the potential of adding traffic and crime to their neighborhood, prompting the aldermen to adjust the zoning request to R-3, in which duplexes would be allowed, but apartment buildings would not be permissible.

At Monday night's hearing on the R-3 proposal, several residents voiced concern duplexes in their neighborhood would still result in more traffic on Ridge Road, which they said is too narrow to accommodate additional traffic.

"Our two-lane blacktop road can't take much more traffic," said John King Jr., who has lived on Ridge Road for about 20 years.

Tim Sievers, who lives on nearby Trevino Drive, said he is not opposed to residential development but is concerned for the safety of people who walk on Ridge Road and other nearby streets.

"Somebody's going to get hurt," he said, and urged the city to consider widening the pavement.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Ridge Road is one of several roads on the outskirts of Jackson falling partially outside the Jackson city limits and maintained by Cape Girardeau County.

"We are presently in discussions with the county on 18 sites where our roads and their roads come together, which includes this section (of Ridge Road)," he said.

All board members voted in favor of the rezoning request with the exception of Wanda Young. Alderman Paul Sander was absent and did not vote.

The Ridge Road rezoning matter was one of three agenda items considered by the aldermen Monday night related to property development.

By a unanimous vote, the aldermen approved a special-use permit request from The Villas of West Park LLC to allow multiple attached single-family dwellings on a single lot in a C-2 (general commercial) district for a senior residential development on a 6.4-acre tract on Old Toll Road.

The board also tabled a request to rezone just more then 3.9 acres on the west side of South Old Orchard Road from R-2, single-family residential, to R-3, one- and two-family residential, as submitted by Mastercraft Development LLC. The request will be considered at the board's next meeting April 19.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, right, presents the county's "Salty Dog" Award to Jackson city employee Karen Bollinger on behalf of S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Lawmen Together) during the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, right, presents the county's "Salty Dog" Award to Jackson city employee Karen Bollinger on behalf of S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Lawmen Together) during the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.Jay Wolz

In other business Monday night, the Jackson aldermen:

  • Approved Hahs' appointment of Andrea Talley to serve on Jackson's Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May with the understanding she will be appointed to a full three-year term later this month.
  • Approved a motion authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages at Jackson Homecomers, July 27 through 31, as requested by Jackson Elks Lodge 2652.
  • Approved an ordinance accepting the dedication of utility easement deeds from Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. and BRS LLC related to the sanitary sewer extension project in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.
  • Approved the minor plat of Pioneer Orchards Market Subdivision, as submitted by Pioneer Orchards Market Co.
