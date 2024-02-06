All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 8, 2024

Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member

Cape Girardeau Airport's new terminal grand opening drew 150 attendees. The advisory board welcomed Kent Ward as a new member.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway Oct. 1.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway Oct. 1.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file

The Airport Advisory Board reviewed its grand opening for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s new terminal and welcomed a new member to the committee Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager JoJo Stuart said around 150 people attended the grand opening of the new terminal. He said a few things on a “punch list” still need to be done to the facility.

Stuart said there were some issues with signage at the terminal, but KCI Construction is addressing it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The board also welcomed a new member Kent Ward at the meeting. Ward was appointed to the board by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Oct. 7.

Ward said through his work in the Cape Girardeau area he has seen how important the airport is for the area and the economy.

“I think it's awesome what's gone on here the last few years, I wanted to be a part of it to see if I could help out in any way,” Ward said at the meeting.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy