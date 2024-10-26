Music and theater lovers had the chance to hear a number of jazzy tunes Thursday evening when "Ain't Misbehavin'" premiered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Cast member and Southeast junior Anthony Michael Shepard of St. Louis described the production, billed as "The Fats Waller Musical Show," as artwork that "encapsulates a piece of the African-American experience."

"Ain't Misbehavin'" cast member Malachi Marrero positions a microphone while getting ready for the premier of "Ain't Misbehavin'" on Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

"We have so many musicals that romanticize other forms of music we always don't get to romanticize like jazz or we don't get to romanticize like black fun or black life," Shepard said. "It's fun to like bring that onstage."

Kenn Stilson, chairman of The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said although shows featured all-black casts at the university's Rose Theatre as long ago as the early 1980s, he believes this is the first show at the River Campus with an all-black cast.

Stilson said the musical was picked because "it's a great show."

"Ain't Misbehavin'" cast member Cynthia Thomas waits with other cast members shortly before the start of the show's premier Thursday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

"We want to do shows like this, and we now have the student body that can really tackle these roles," he said.

Stilson described the show as a tribute specifically to the black musicians of the 1920s and '30s who were part of the Harlem Renaissance.

"We felt, and the director felt, that it had to be embodied by African-American actors," he said.