NewsNovember 1, 2017

Aging Matters to hold caregiver discussion on 'Nature of Caring'

Hundreds of thousands of Missourians care for an older parent or loved one, according to the Aging Matters organization. The not-for-profit group, which provides services and information for the elderly, will hold a "Nature of Caring" discussion Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center...

Southeast Missourian

Hundreds of thousands of Missourians care for an older parent or loved one, according to the Aging Matters organization.

The not-for-profit group, which provides services and information for the elderly, will hold a “Nature of Caring” discussion Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Registration for the free event will begin at 9 a.m., with a welcome and introduction at 9:50 a.m., organizers said. Preregistration is recommended.

The discussion will focus on a number of topics of interest to caregivers, said Kathy Bullis, family caregiver support program director.

Casey Duncan of MediCenter Pharmacy will speak on “Nature of the Beast: People and Their Medications” at 10 a.m.

Jane Maxwell of the Community Counseling Center will discuss “The Natural Effect of Stress Overload: Mental Health and Caregiving” at 10:30 a.m.

That session will be followed by “The Legal Nature of Caregiving,” starting at 11 a.m., with it ending at 11:30 a.m., Bullis said. Attorney Marcia Mulcahy will present that session.

The event will conclude with “questions and wrap-up.”

People interested in attending the event are encouraged to call (573) 335-3331 or (800) 392-8771.

