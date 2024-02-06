Aging Matters to hold caregiver discussion on 'Nature of Caring'

Hundreds of thousands of Missourians care for an older parent or loved one, according to the Aging Matters organization.

The not-for-profit group, which provides services and information for the elderly, will hold a “Nature of Caring” discussion Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Registration for the free event will begin at 9 a.m., with a welcome and introduction at 9:50 a.m., organizers said. Preregistration is recommended.

The discussion will focus on a number of topics of interest to caregivers, said Kathy Bullis, family caregiver support program director.