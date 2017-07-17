Agenda 7/17/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Public Hearings

Hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the City Code regarding off-site directional signage.

Action Items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending June 30, 2017.

Consider a motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Records Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, August 21, to consider the proposed 2017 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-17, in the amount of $25,000, to Burns & McDonnell, of Kansas City, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Electric Rate Study.

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 12 (final quantities), in the amount of $168,949.85, to Robertson Inc. Bridge & Grading Division, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1A.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of an Electric Line Easement Deed from Commercial & Industrial Development Corporation, relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance readopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics.

Street Committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, August 7, to consider a Special Use Permit request for a hobby greenhouse, as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 1233 Cherokee Street, as submitted by Kenneth D. Denton and Emily Schmitt.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, August 7, to consider a Special Use Permit request for a motorcycle repair business, as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 1418 Parkwood Circle, as submitted by John S. and Lauren R. Ryan.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, August 7, to consider a Special Use Permit request for an in-home day care, as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 409 North Shawnee Boulevard, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Record Plat of Part of Block B of Russell Heights Cemetery, as submitted by the City of Jackson.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Record Plat of Blocks C, D, I, and J of Russell Heights Cemetery, as submitted by the City of Jackson.