Agenda 7/17/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall
101 Court St.
Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today
Public Hearings
Action Items
Information Items
Discussion of future agenda items
Study session, 6:30 p.m. today
Discussion items
1) Off-site directional signage zoning code amendments
2) P & Z Packet
3) Discussion of previously tabled items
4) Agenda items for 08/07/2017 (Pending Board approval)
A) Ordinance approving the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
5) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.