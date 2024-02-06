After Roy Blunt: Local politicians react to senator's retirement

This story is updated.

Monday's announcement by Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, not to seek reelection in 2022 did not catch the state's former lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, off guard.

"I'm not surprised," said Kinder, who himself left statewide office in 2017.

"Next year, (Blunt) will be 72, and for nearly 50 years has been in public office for all but four of them," he added, noting the Springfield Republican was first appointed Greene County clerk in 1973, later serving as Missouri secretary of state and clocking the last 24 years in Washington -- most recently in the U.S. Senate since 2011.

"(Blunt's) health is good and he has done great service to the state," Kinder said.

Blunt becomes the fifth sitting GOP senator to decline to seek another term in Congress' upper chamber.

North Carolina's Richard Burr, Ohio's Rob Portman, Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson are also joining Blunt in impending Senate retirement.

"I respect (Blunt's) decision," said Matt Henson, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee.

Henson said he doesn't have a specific GOP hopeful in mind for Blunt's seat but suggested the party has real talent who may be waiting for an opportunity to step up.

"We have a deep bench of young Republicans," Henson continued, making note of three serving GOP statewide officeholders: Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

"All would be acceptable candidates," the county party chairman said.

Other possible GOP hopefuls

Just last week, Eric Greitens, who resigned the Missouri governorship in 2018, said he was contemplating a primary challenge to Blunt.

In the U.S. House, Ann Wagner of St. Louis County and Southeast Missouri's Jason Smith are said to be interested.

Smith, who was first elected as 8th District representative in 2013 to succeed Jo Ann Emerson, said in a statement Monday he is grateful to Blunt for encouraging him to run for Congress and is currently weighing his options.

"I will continue talking to working class families, farmers and small business owners across our state to see how I can best serve and protect them from the radical Pelosi-Schumer-Biden agenda," Smith said.