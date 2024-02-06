After-hours club operator cited again

The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend.
Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St., was arrested early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, and cited for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club and selling alcohol without a license. McFerren was cited for the same alleged violations Feb. 12 and 13.
Under section 5-14 of the city's code of ordinances, operating an after-hours club between 1:30 to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and midnight to 6 a.m. on Sunday is prohibited. Violators can be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 90 days for each offense.
According to an incident report from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Sgt. Bryan Blanner was on patrol Saturday morning after bar close in Cape Girardeau — around 1:30 a.m. — when he noticed more than 30 cars parked at the property and adjacent addresses. Blanner said in the report that the building was near capacity with patrons standing "shoulder to shoulder."
Blanner also said that through the course of his investigation he was able to find videos posted to social media of people inside the building, showing the business selling alcohol and a mention of a drink special.
In a news release at the beginning of February, Robert Newton, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, said the department had made attempts to resolve ongoing issues at the property by reaching out to the property owner.