After-hours club operator cited again

The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend.

Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St., was arrested early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, and cited for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club and selling alcohol without a license. McFerren was cited for the same alleged violations Feb. 12 and 13.

Under section 5-14 of the city's code of ordinances, operating an after-hours club between 1:30 to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and midnight to 6 a.m. on Sunday is prohibited. Violators can be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 90 days for each offense.