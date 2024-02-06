As she walked into a coffeehouse last week in downtown Cape Girardeau, Kristi Booth’s shirt said it all.

“I carry Narcan!” the shirt read in big white letters. “(and so can you.)”

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medication that counters the effects of opioid overdose, something Booth has seen up close and personal. She’s a person in recovery from substance use disorder who has spent the last several years advocating for education, awareness and change to the way Missourians understand drug addictions.

Some of that change begins at the state level.

Syringe exchange programs

Legislation proposed last week in the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate, if passed, would legalize syringe exchange programs (SEPs) in Missouri. The bills are being introduced in both chambers to help increase their likelihood of passing and are being carried by Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston and Sen. Bill White of Joplin.

“Hopefully, between the two of us, one of our bills will get to be debated soon on the senate floor,” Rehder said by phone Thursday. “And then that way, both houses will have heard the full debate and understand the fear that we have in this state.”

SEPs are community-based programs that provide access to sterile needles and syringes, facilitate safe disposal of used syringes and provide resources to other services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such programs typically include referrals for substance use disorder treatment programs, screening, care and possible treatment for HIV and viral hepatitis, vaccinations, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, abscess and wound care, naloxone education and distribution, and education about overdose prevention.

The goal of an SEP, therefore, is not simply to hand out clean needles to intravenous (IV) drug users but to help connect them to potentially life-saving resources.

Asked why the public might not be eager for the implementation of such programs, Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery co-founder and executive director Chad Sabora said, “Because there’s stigma; they think we’re enabling drug use.”

For that very reason, Rehder said she was initially unsure about the programs until conducting some research of her own.

“It kinda made me cringe at first ... I don’t ever want to be seen as enabling,” she said. “All of the research says that they do not enable, that they only lower the spread of HIV and hepatitis C.”

And, Sabora said, there is little evidence to support claims to the contrary.

“Nobody is going to start shooting heroin because a needle exchange program popped up in their neighborhood,” Sabora said. “ ... No matter what, all people [who] inject drugs will reuse needles ... which can cause a myriad of health problems that could end up costing the state tens of thousands of dollars in medical care for the uninsured, and all of this could be prevented by these programs.”

Do they work?

The CDC reports roughly 30 years of research has shown comprehensive syringe services programs are “safe, effective, and cost-saving, and do not increase illegal drug use or crime, and play an important role in reducing the transmission of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections.”

Research shows new users of syringe services programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment, according to the CDC, and about three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who do not use the programs.

Part of the reason for that, Redher said she believes, is because it connects people who inject drugs with medical professionals who can provide resources for treatment.

“They’re also giving them pamphlets and education when they come to get that needle,” Rehder said. “So, when they get to point in their addiction that they want help, and everybody does, then they have that medical professional in their lives.”

Sabora runs one of two existing SEPs in Missouri, based in St. Louis and Kansas City, which operate in a “legal gray zone,” Sabora said.

“The local authorities have kind of looked the other way for all these years because the results are so outstanding,” Rehder said of the existing programs.

Implementing SEPs may even mean less risk to law enforcement officers. While Sgt. Joey Hann said needle stick injuries have not been specifically reported by officers at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, cdc.gov states as many as one in three law enforcement officers may be stuck by a used needle during his or her career.