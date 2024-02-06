Advisory group urges better flood protection in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's levees need to be strengthened and repaired, especially in rural areas hit hard by prolonged flooding in 2019, according to an advisory group appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.

St. Louis Public Radio reported the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group on Tuesday released its report on ways to address flooding in the state and improve flood recovery. Parson signed an executive order in July creating the 24-member advisory group.

Record flooding early last year and in the summer overtopped and breached dozens of levees along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some parts of western Missouri experienced flooding for up to seven months.

Rebuilding in flood-prone areas has led to repeated damage, said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

"What the group has tried to look at is based on what we've seen in these large floods, whether it's 2011, 1993 or this past year. Where are we seeing those problem areas?" Buntin said.