Lawyer Michael Moroni of Advance, Southeast Missouri's only representative on the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, said the 20-member panel came to unanimous agreement Wednesday on final boundaries for all 163 seats in the General Assembly's lower chamber.

The group was named to redraw Show Me State House boundaries to reflect the population changes in the 2020 census.

Moroni said it is his understanding this is the first time in 40 years commission consensus was reached on House districts without the need for judges to finish the job.

If the group had been unable to come to an agreement, the Missouri Supreme Court would have appointed six appeals court judges to draw the district maps.

The men and women Gov. Mike Parson appointed to set legislative boundaries in the state Senate were unable to complete their assigned task. Judges will be tasked to finish the work in establishing the map for the 34 seats in the legislature's upper chamber.

Moroni, a Democrat, commended the bipartisanship he has witnessed since Parson appointed the members of the House commission in July.

"Both parties really wanted (agreement) to happen," said Moroni, an lawyer in private practice with an office in Bloomfield, the Stoddard County seat.