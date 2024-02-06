Advance man, juvenile charged with murder

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert L. Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home.

Joshua Richard Herron, 41, of Advance and 15-year-old Zalma resident, Evan Schrader, appeared Tuesday before Associate Circuit Judge Joe Satterfield for arraignment in their cases.

Herron is charged with three Class A felonies of second-degree murder, the Class A felony of first-degree robbery and Class B felony of first-degree burglary in connection with Hardwood's death.

Having been certified in juvenile court to stand trial as an adult, Schrader is charged with the Class A felony of first-degree murder, three Class A felonies of second-degree murder, the Class A felony of first-degree robbery and the Class B felony of first-degree burglary.

During his appearance, Herron, who is being held on $350,000 cash bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Herron's preliminary hearing was set for May 28.

Schrader pleaded not guilty to the charges. The teen is to appear April 30 for a hearing on motions to transfer him to the detention hearing and for bond reduction. He is being held without bond.

The complaints filed with the court allege Herron and Schrader acted together to cause Harwood's death by "Evan Schrader strangling and hitting Robert Hardwood."

According to the probable-cause statements, authorities received a residential alarm at 4:47 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Hardwood's Duckett Street residence. Hardwood's residence was equipped with a recording device, which was backed up on an off-site server.

During the investigation, authorities listened to the recording and heard the sound of glass breaking and a loud, obscenity-filled argument.

Advance Police Chief Donnie Bohnsnk entered the residence at approximately 4:57 a.m. and found Hardwood face down on the floor.

A "protective search" was conducted of the residence and Stoddard County EMS responded and confirmed Hardwood's death.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated to investigate Hardwood's death. Area schools including Advance, Zalma and Kelly went on lockdown for a short time as a precaution while authorities investigated.

Through investigative leads, three persons of interest -- Herron, Schrader and a juvenile, listed as a runaway from Jonesboro, Arkansas -- were identified, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities interviewed Herron's mother, whom he resided with on Duckett Street, and she reported Schrader and the juvenile had spent the night with her son on Jan. 27 until the morning of Jan. 28.