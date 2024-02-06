Adult Education and Literacy Program offers free HiSET prep classes

Adults who need a high school diploma can study up for free as part of a program offered in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region, thanks to newly expanded services at Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy Program.

Adults age 17 or older who are no longer in high school can take free classes customized to the student’s educational needs, program coordinator Pamela Riehn said.

If a student needs the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, a course exists for that, with an entrance exam to gauge where help is needed, Riehn said.

The HiSET is a bit different from the GED, General Education Development tests, though the material covered is similar, Riehn said.

“I do not teach the GED, only the HiSET,” Riehn said. “If you want free classes, the curriculum for the HiSET is not aligned to the GED, but we do offer remediation.”

Those who live just across the river in Southern Illinois can attend free classes, then pay to take the HiSET, Riehn said.

Test preparation for the military’s ASVAB, nursing’s TEAS, or other certifications, is also available, Riehn said.

The AEL program has two locations in Cape Girardeau, at 409 N. Clark Ave. and 1145 Walnut St., and classes are also offered in Perryville, Marble Hill, Sikeston, New Madrid, Caruthersville and Kennett, Missouri, Riehn said.

The AEL partnered with Community Partnership to bring HiSET preparation to Liberty Apartments, said James Boyer, Community Partnership’s Work Ready coordinator.

That’s one element in Community Partnership’s aim to build collaborative partnerships to provide the most resources to community members, to help encourage economic stability, Boyer said.