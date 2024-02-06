In response to a growing problem, Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America has a solution.

After months of overcrowding at other Adult and Teen Challenge facilities in areas such as St. Louis; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Cleveland, executive director James Bolin said it was time to create more space.

On its Cape Girardeau-based campus, Bolin said the organization created a 25-bed, temporary facility to house the number of incoming addicts who need a place to go. And that need is something Bolin said has to be addressed immediately.

ï¿½Usually, when an addict is ready to make this change, you gotta grab them then,ï¿½ Bolin said. ï¿½You gotta have a space right then or you wonï¿½t get them back.ï¿½

The temporary facility will accommodate an important and rising need, Bolin said. But Mid-America wonï¿½t stop there. Construction on a new induction facility will be underway beginning early this year, Bolin said.

The entrance to Adult and Teen Challenge of Mid-America is seen Friday north of Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

The new center will almost double the available space for induction from 25 to 48 beds, Bolin said. It also will have offices, additional housing for two staff apartments, a laundry room and a common area.

ï¿½Before, we never had one in Cape, but due to the overcrowding in our home centers, we decided to build a home center here in Cape Girardeau,ï¿½ Bolin said. ï¿½The drug addiction is touching everybody now.ï¿½

While construction of the new facility will begin immediately, Bolin said the organization is in the middle of an expansion campaign to raise the rest of the necessary funding for the center. Mid-America has reached about $350,000 of its $500,000 goal.