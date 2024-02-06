Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet

"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America.
Bolin said he was very happy with this year's turnout at the annual gathering Saturday evening at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and the support the organization has received from the community to help it produce more success stories over addiction.
"The turnout has been exceptional, it looks like we're sitting about 1,000 people," Bolin said. "Most of the people in the choir performing tonight are all currently in the program, and then we have four alumni who will be speaking tonight."
The event featured personal testimonies from four graduates of the program — Haddon Aranza (2021 graduate), Wade Dickson (2018), Chad Beebe (2014) and Nathan Carmichael (2011). Each Adult and Teen Challenge alum spoke to the audience about what led them into a life of addiction, such as experiencing abuse early in life or coping with the death of a loved one.
Such is the case for Aranza, who was prescribed pain medication after having ACL surgery and the same night learned his brother had died in a motorcycle accident. Aranza eventually became addicted to heroin.
"My world was turned upside down. This led to years of partying and drug use," Aranza said. "I finally came to Teen Challenge, and I hated it at first because it challenged me for the first time and it made me come face to face with who I was — I am now going into full-time ministry and will be helping get current addicts into Teen Challenge."
The testimonials ended with Carmichael, who was addicted to opiates for seven years and homeless by the age of 23. Carmichael said he had burned every bridge in order to feed his addiction and the only place he could stay was his grandparents' barn on the agreement he would seek out treatment.
He graduated from Adult and Teen Challenge in 2011 and worked as a staff member before marrying his wife, Marcela, and starting his business, Carmichael's Honey. The business produces around 3 million pounds of honey each year and is sold at Sam's and Walmart.
"I have helped hundreds of men get into the Teen Challenge program over the years," Carmichael said. "All of the financial success doesn't compare to the rewards of helping others out of bondage and serving my family and God."
Throughout the banquet, the Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America choir performed renditions of "Redeemed," "My Jesus," "Psalm 34" and "Thank You."
Patrons of the event participated in an auction featuring several categories of items, including a vintage Ford Mustang, a Lou Brock autographed baseball bat, televisions and furniture. The winners were announced at the end of the banquet.
Bolin said the audience only heard four stories from graduates at the banquet, but each of the individuals, who are going through, or graduated from, the Adult and Teen Challenge program has a story that is important.
"Everyone of us here knows someone who is either an addict in your family or you know someone that is an addict. It literally destroys lives; it destroys families. It kills," Bolin said. "I'm here to declare that there is life after addiction. Without your support, your prayer, without your giving, this stage would be empty. There would be no stories. There will be no banquet and there would be no restoration of things."
