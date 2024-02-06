Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet

"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America.

Bolin said he was very happy with this year's turnout at the annual gathering Saturday evening at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and the support the organization has received from the community to help it produce more success stories over addiction.

"The turnout has been exceptional, it looks like we're sitting about 1,000 people," Bolin said. "Most of the people in the choir performing tonight are all currently in the program, and then we have four alumni who will be speaking tonight."

The event featured personal testimonies from four graduates of the program — Haddon Aranza (2021 graduate), Wade Dickson (2018), Chad Beebe (2014) and Nathan Carmichael (2011). Each Adult and Teen Challenge alum spoke to the audience about what led them into a life of addiction, such as experiencing abuse early in life or coping with the death of a loved one.

Such is the case for Aranza, who was prescribed pain medication after having ACL surgery and the same night learned his brother had died in a motorcycle accident. Aranza eventually became addicted to heroin.

The Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America Choir sings during the organization's banquet Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Songs included their renditions of "Redeemed" and "My Jesus." Beau Nations

"My world was turned upside down. This led to years of partying and drug use," Aranza said. "I finally came to Teen Challenge, and I hated it at first because it challenged me for the first time and it made me come face to face with who I was — I am now going into full-time ministry and will be helping get current addicts into Teen Challenge."