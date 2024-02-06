Administrator named for behavioral health hospital

A health care executive with more than 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field has been named chief executive office and managing director of the new psychiatric hospital slated to open this winter in Cape Girardeau.

Tim Cockrell

The appointment of Tim Cockrell, which became effective Aug. 1, was announced Thursday in a joint news release from SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services. Southeast and UHS have partnered in development of Southeast Behavioral Hospital now under construction at 639 S. Silver Springs Road.

The 102-bed psychiatric facility will feature two adult units, a geriatric wing and a child/adolescent unit, as well as outpatient services. It is expected to accept its first patients in February following six to eight weeks of intensive staff training.