Actor Dirk Benedict speaks about Angelou film at SEMO

Actor Dirk Benedict visited Cape Girardeau this week to discuss the Maya Angelou movie "Georgia, Georgia," in which he starred.

Best known for playing Lt. Starbuck on "Battlestar Galactica" and Faceman on "The A-Team," Benedict's appearance was part of Southeast Missouri State University's "See Me Series," a new initiative to allow the university and surrounding community the opportunity to explore and discuss diverse creative works.

Benedict thanked the gathered attendees for coming and estimated more than 50 people were in the auditorium.

"This is great," he said. "It's a 50-year-old movie, I thought there would be one person for each year."

Benedict then recalled organizer Dr. Karie Hollerbach's efforts to secure his appearance.

"Professors don't call me -- well, nobody calls me," Benedict said, to big laughter. "I was intrigued because it was academia reaching out. Academia terrifies me ... but I was very pleased that somebody finally noticed this movie. It [the movie] never went anywhere. ... I only wish that Maya was here instead of me."