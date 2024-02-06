Getting a famous actor to visit Cape Girardeau to discuss a film he made 50 years ago was an easier process than being able to show the film itself.

"I had to put into practice what I teach students to do," Karie Hollerbach said, laughing, when asked how she got a star Hollywood actor to come. Hollerbach, a professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University ultimately sealed Dirk Benedict's appearance for April 6, following a screening Wednesday of "Georgia, Georgia."

Benedict, the star of "A-Team" and "Battlestar Galactica" fame, is coming to talk about what it was like working with writer Maya Angelou on the set of the racially and socially provocative film five decades ago, as a kick off to SEMO's Mass Media Department's See Me Series.

The film stars Diana Sands as Georgia Martin, an African American singer in Stockholm for a performance, who falls in love with photographer Michael Winters, portrayed by Benedict.

Hollerbach discovered "Georgia, Georgia" last year through a Facebook-suggested post. She sent the film to a friend and both women watched a small portion. But when they returned for the remainder, they discovered it had been taken down from YouTube.

After its removal, "I thought, 'Surely I can find this movie,'" Hollerbach said.

"But it wasn't on Amazon. It wasn't on Netflix. It wasn't anywhere. How can this be? Eventually, I found it somewhere else on YouTube, broken into six parts so the YouTube police wouldn't find it."

After watching the film, Hollerbach continued to reflect on it as weeks rolled by into August.

"I just couldn't stop thinking about the movie. I thought, 'Well, maybe I can use it in a class in the fall,'" she said. But the seeds of her interest grew far larger than Hollerbach expected.

As a veteran mass media researcher, Hollerbach said she was shocked to discover how little material she could find about a movie written by the famous Maya Angelou. Her first concern, she said, was trying to get permission to screen the film for the campus and community.