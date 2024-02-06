All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 16, 2023

Activists rally behind Missouri lawmaker cut off in debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials on Wednesday decried the Republican-led House for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as St. Louis prosecutor...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
State Rep. Kevin Windham speaks to reporters during a news conference Feb. 9 in the House Lounge of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials have accused the Republican-led House of silencing Black Missourians after leaders shut down a Black lawmaker's speech. Dozens of protesters rallied Wednesday outside the Capitol.
State Rep. Kevin Windham speaks to reporters during a news conference Feb. 9 in the House Lounge of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials have accused the Republican-led House of silencing Black Missourians after leaders shut down a Black lawmaker's speech. Dozens of protesters rallied Wednesday outside the Capitol.David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials on Wednesday decried the Republican-led House for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as St. Louis prosecutor.

"You may have silenced our representatives for a minute," the Rev. Darryl Gray told dozens of fellow racial justice activists during a rally outside the Capitol. "But what you ended up doing (is) you forced our voice to get louder. You forced us to show up."

The House last week passed legislation to allow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes in areas with high homicide rates, such as St. Louis. The bill is part of a Republican push for anti-crime legislation this session.

State Rep. Kevin Windham, a Black Democrat from St. Louis County, was reading aloud a news article about similar legislation in Mississippi during the House debate when some white Republican lawmakers objected that his speech had nothing to do with Missouri.

House Speaker Dean Plocher ruled Windham out of order, halting his speech. Windham's microphone was turned off. House Majority Leader Jon Patterson then made a motion to shut off debate on the bill, which the Republican majority voted to do — leaving other Black Democrats standing without having a turn to speak.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Patterson last week defended his role in halting the debate, saying the "conversation was devolving" and race "did not play a role in me deciding that it was time to have a vote on the bill."

The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner issued a statement calling the legislation "a political stunt."

The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar upset in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson.

Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black lawmakers represent the state's two largest urban areas of St. Louis and Kansas City.

At the time of the rally, many lawmakers had already left the Capitol to go to Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' second Super Bowl championship in four NFL seasons.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy