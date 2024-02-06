Activist targets gun violence in Missouri

Missouri is among the deadliest states for gun violence in the U.S. Cape Girardeau County is among the deadliest counties in Missouri for gun violence, per capita.

According to a report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce titled "Safer Missouri Stronger Missouri," the Show Me State was fourth in the nation in gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2020. Missouri also had the highest rate of gun deaths among Black people in 2020. From 2000 to 2019 the violent crime rate in the country fell 24.8%. During that same span, Missouri's rose 2%.

The violence is simply sequestered in the sprawling metropolitan areas in the state. Cape Girardeau County is one of 19 -- out of a total 114 -- counties in Missouri to average four or more gun deaths per 1,000 people in 2020.

"I'm just fed up with all of it, just the way people hate each other," Leslie Washington said of gun violence in Cape Girardeau, the state and the nation as a whole.

Washington is a domestic violence survivor who was threatened with a loaded gun by her ex-husband. According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, a woman is five times more likely to be murdered when her abuser has access to a gun.

One of Washington's family members committed suicide with a firearm; another was the victim of a homicide that remains unsolved.

The advocate said she wants to make sure to lift up other survivors and make sure people hear their stories.