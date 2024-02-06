All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2021

Active coronavirus cases fall in Cape County

Two Scott County COVID-19 patients have died in recent days, pushing the number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 103. Total virus cases in the county were 5,583 as of Friday — with 36 new cases since the county's last update — and officials reported 490 active cases in the county Friday...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Active COVID-19 case numbers fell in Cape Girardeau County, with health officials reporting 43 fewer active cases Monday, 320, as compared to Friday. They added 55 new virus cases (28 confirmed and 27 probable), for a pandemic total of 12,421 confirmed and probable cases, but no deaths. As of Monday, 149 county residents have died because of the virus.

Stoddard County, Missouri, health officials reported 32 new cases since Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 4,900. There were 107 active cases in the county as of Monday, and throughout the pandemic, 93 county residents have died because of the virus.

Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, reported an increase of seven confirmed cases (1,612) and four probable cases (315) since their Friday update. Total confirmed and probable cases totaled 1,927 as of Monday. There were 87 active cases in the county Friday, and the virus death toll remained 22.

At Southeast Missouri State University, officials reported 26 active cases (25 students and one employee) on campus Monday, down one from the previous day. On-campus quarantine/isolation also dropped by one to four.

Hospital data from Southeast Missouri as of Monday showed 33% of total hospital bed capacity available. Available inpatient bed capacity in the region was 15%, while available intensive care unit bed capacity was at 26%. There were 32 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, and 30 of those were on ventilators, leaving 65% of the region's ventilators available.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

