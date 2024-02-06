Active coronavirus cases fall in Cape County

Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, reported an increase of seven confirmed cases (1,612) and four probable cases (315) since their Friday update. Total confirmed and probable cases totaled 1,927 as of Monday. There were 87 active cases in the county Friday, and the virus death toll remained 22.

At Southeast Missouri State University, officials reported 26 active cases (25 students and one employee) on campus Monday, down one from the previous day. On-campus quarantine/isolation also dropped by one to four.

Hospital data from Southeast Missouri as of Monday showed 33% of total hospital bed capacity available. Available inpatient bed capacity in the region was 15%, while available intensive care unit bed capacity was at 26%. There were 32 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, and 30 of those were on ventilators, leaving 65% of the region's ventilators available.