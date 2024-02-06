ACLU urges Missouri schools to drop resource officers

Luz Maria Henriquez, executive director of ACLU Missouri, said there is "no evidence that increased police presence in schools improves school safety."

The Denver and Minneapolis school boards have voted to end contracts with local police departments in the weeks following the death of George Floyd. The school system in Portland, Oregon, is considering doing the same thing.

A national organization representing school resource officers says it's the wrong move.

"We are, of course, dismayed to learn that some school systems have recently discontinued or considered discontinuing their SRO programs," said Mo Canady, the executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.