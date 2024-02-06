Accused woman charged with setting another fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman awaiting trial in an arson fire that killed two Kansas City firefighters has been charged with setting another blaze, and her boyfriend has been charged with insurance fraud.

The latest arson charge against 45-year-old Thu Hong Nguyen stems from a 2013 Lee's Summit fire and was added in an indictment returned Friday.

Nguyen was charged previously with two counts each of second-degree murder and four other felonies in the October 2015 fire that killed Larry Leggio, 43, and John Mesh, 39, and seriously injured two other firefighters. A brick wall fell on them as they tried to quell flames in an area that had been deemed unsafe. Fire officials subsequently changed safety procedures.