All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 6, 2020

Absentee ballots change school board outcome

Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board by edging out Missy Nieveen Phegley by two votes, came up five votes short after all absentee ballots had been counted...

Southeast Missourian
Missy Nieveen Phegley
Missy Nieveen Phegley

Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting.

Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board by edging out Missy Nieveen Phegley by two votes, came up five votes short after all absentee ballots had been counted.

On election night, Smee's vote total was 1,708. When elections officials released the officially certified vote totals Friday, his total had crept up to 1,715. However, Phegley's election-night total of 1,706 grew to 1,720, providing her a five-vote win.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Tony Smee
Tony Smee

In a statement sent Friday, Smee praised the county's elections personnel.

"After eleven additional absentee ballots were counted on Thursday, Missy Phegley and I were tied. Because of the tie, our County Clerk's election team hand counted each ballot cast for the Cape school board race to verify voter intent. That required a team of judges to examine each ballot to see if anyone indicated their vote by a check mark, or a circled oval, or any other indication that the ballot machine couldn't read," he said. "That's how our system is supposed to work, and Kara Clark Summers made sure it did. My hat is off to her and her staff and volunteers for a dedicated and professional election."

Jared Ritter and Casey Cook won the other two seats up for grabs Tuesday night with 2,088 and 1,912 votes, respectively.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy