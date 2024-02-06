Absentee ballots change school board outcome

Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting.

Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board by edging out Missy Nieveen Phegley by two votes, came up five votes short after all absentee ballots had been counted.

On election night, Smee's vote total was 1,708. When elections officials released the officially certified vote totals Friday, his total had crept up to 1,715. However, Phegley's election-night total of 1,706 grew to 1,720, providing her a five-vote win.