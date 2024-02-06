All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 26, 2021

A year after George Floyd's murder, SEMO awards a new scholarship

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died on a Minnesota street, sparking protests all over the nation and triggering continuing conversations about race and policing. Southeast Missouri State University's Advancement office said Tuesday the inaugural Advocacy, Equity and Justice (AEJ) scholarship is being awarded to incoming freshman Joshua Nelson, currently of St. Charles (Missouri) West High School...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joshua Nelson of St. Charles (Missouri) West High School, is the inaugural winner of the Advocacy, Equity and Justice scholarship, launched at Southeast Missouri State University in the wake of the death of George Floyd. In this photo, Nelson holds a mock check in recognition of his also winning a renewable President's Scholarship, also from Southeast.
Joshua Nelson of St. Charles (Missouri) West High School, is the inaugural winner of the Advocacy, Equity and Justice scholarship, launched at Southeast Missouri State University in the wake of the death of George Floyd. In this photo, Nelson holds a mock check in recognition of his also winning a renewable President's Scholarship, also from Southeast.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died on a Minnesota street, sparking protests all over the nation and triggering continuing conversations about race and policing.

Southeast Missouri State University's Advancement office said Tuesday the inaugural Advocacy, Equity and Justice (AEJ) scholarship is being awarded to incoming freshman Joshua Nelson, currently of St. Charles (Missouri) West High School.

The award, opened 11 days after Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, was originally called the George Floyd Scholarship.

History

On June 5, Southeast announced it opened the privately funded scholarship with Southeast president Carlos Vargas and his wife, Pam, as the first donors.

Vargas said at the time he was inspired by the example of Scott Hagan, president of North Central University in Minneapolis.

Hagan had challenged other schools to establish a scholarship in Floyd's name.

Less than three weeks later, Vargas informed Southeast's Board of Regents the award had been renamed and given its current moniker.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The change, said university officials, allows Southeast also to note other untimely and violent deaths in addition to Floyd's: Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery of Brunswick, Georgia, and Michael Brown of Ferguson, Missouri.

"The leadership of (Southeast) recognized there is still critical work to be done to address systemic issues and disparities in access and opportunity in our communities (and) this scholarship reaffirms that Southeast remains deeply committed to providing a learning environment that promotes inclusion, equity, civility and a better way forward for every student," according to a statement on the university's website.

Southeast officials said 38 donors have given a total of $10,393.46 thus far to the AEJ scholarship.

Vargas said last summer $10.000 was the minimum amount necessary to start an endowed scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Particulars

Nelson, who serves as president of the Minority Achievement Committee at St. Charles West, will receive the first Advocacy, Equity and Justice award for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

Nelson, the school said, is also one of five winners of the university's President's Scholarship -- a renewable award that has a potential total value of $43,000 over the course of four years.

A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society, the National Society of Black Engineers and the Black Student Union, Nelson told Southeast he hopes to pursue a career in optometry.

Reporter Jeff Long is a part-time faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy