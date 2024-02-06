A year after George Floyd's murder, SEMO awards a new scholarship

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died on a Minnesota street, sparking protests all over the nation and triggering continuing conversations about race and policing.

Southeast Missouri State University's Advancement office said Tuesday the inaugural Advocacy, Equity and Justice (AEJ) scholarship is being awarded to incoming freshman Joshua Nelson, currently of St. Charles (Missouri) West High School.

The award, opened 11 days after Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, was originally called the George Floyd Scholarship.

History

On June 5, Southeast announced it opened the privately funded scholarship with Southeast president Carlos Vargas and his wife, Pam, as the first donors.

Vargas said at the time he was inspired by the example of Scott Hagan, president of North Central University in Minneapolis.

Hagan had challenged other schools to establish a scholarship in Floyd's name.

Less than three weeks later, Vargas informed Southeast's Board of Regents the award had been renamed and given its current moniker.