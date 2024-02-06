A class on “wild caving” will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month — no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said.

Perry Park Center will host the two-session class, for a $7 fee. Participants may be age 7 and up, but those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian along.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Keene said, he and the other guides will lead a discussion on cave safety and run through the basics of equipment and exploration.

Then, starting the morning of Sept. 19, guides will take the group on a trek through a cave.

Keene and the other guides belong to a not-for-profit group, SEMO Grotto, dedicated to exploring and preserving caves in the area, he said.

Cavers explore a cavern in Perry County, Missouri, in this undated photo. Submitted by Gerry Keene

“Perry County has more than 700 caves, and most people don’t know that,” Keene said.

Missouri is the cave capital of the United States, and Perry County is the cave capital of Missouri, said Aarica Stephenson, recreation and operations supervisor at Perry Park Center.

Keene said the caving class has been taught before, starting in about 2015, and it’s for people who might have been to a commercial cave and thought it was pretty cool.

“This is taking it to the next step,” Keene said.