August 25, 2020

A walk on the wild side: 'Wild caving' class offered in Perryville next month

A class on “wild caving” will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month — no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said. Perry Park Center will host the two-session class, for a $7 fee. Participants may be age 7 and up, but those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian along...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cavers explore a cavern in Perry County, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Submitted by Gerry Keene

A class on “wild caving” will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month — no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said.

Perry Park Center will host the two-session class, for a $7 fee. Participants may be age 7 and up, but those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian along.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Keene said, he and the other guides will lead a discussion on cave safety and run through the basics of equipment and exploration.

Then, starting the morning of Sept. 19, guides will take the group on a trek through a cave.

Keene and the other guides belong to a not-for-profit group, SEMO Grotto, dedicated to exploring and preserving caves in the area, he said.

Cavers explore a cavern in Perry County, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Submitted by Gerry Keene

“Perry County has more than 700 caves, and most people don’t know that,” Keene said.

Missouri is the cave capital of the United States, and Perry County is the cave capital of Missouri, said Aarica Stephenson, recreation and operations supervisor at Perry Park Center.

Keene said the caving class has been taught before, starting in about 2015, and it’s for people who might have been to a commercial cave and thought it was pretty cool.

“This is taking it to the next step,” Keene said.

Keene said the group considers the cave class cavern good for beginners.

Cavers explore a cavern in Perry County, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Submitted by Gerry Keene

“There’s no pavement or lighting. It is a challenging experience,” he said.

Perry Park Center supplies all equipment for the class, Keene said.

The class will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Park Center, head to the cave and enter at about 10 a.m.

“This cave is primarily a walking cave,” Keene said. “Depending on the group’s enthusiasm, there are areas where they can do crawling, and some climbing. No ropes, though.”

Cave systems serve as drainage for rainwater, Keene added, “so people will definitely be getting wet. Add in crawling, climbing, some unstable footing — you’ll come out sore and tired. It’s a lot of fun.”

Cavers explore a cavern in Perry County, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Submitted by Gerry Keene

Keene said if there’s enough interest after this beginner-level class, an intermediate or advanced class may be arranged in the future.

Stephenson said sign-up forms are available at Perry Park Center, or registration may be completed online at www.cityofperryville.com on the Parks and Rec page.

