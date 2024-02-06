Scads of onstage combat scenes with daggers married to a pop-themed music score justify director Bart Williams’ branding Southeast Missouri State University River Campus’ production of “The Three Musketeers” as being “more like a Marvel movie” than a play.

The 16th-century show — written by Ken Ludwig and Alexandre Dumas — debuts at 7:30 p.m. today and continues through 2 p.m. Sunday.

Based on the ageless 1625-era swashbuckler by Dumas, “The Three Musketeers” is a tale of heroism, treachery and honor. It begins with D’Artagnan, who sets sail for Paris, along with his sister Sabine. She poses as a young man and quickly becomes entwined in her brother’s adventures. D’Artagnan soon encounters and joins forces with the three musketeers — Athos, Porthos, and Aramis.

Brought to life by a massive 36-member cast and roughly 20 crew members, the adaptation is “much funnier” than what people might expect, Williams said of the action-focused, “epic-quality” show. It also will exude both political and social satire.

“The superheroes of the time were the musketeers,” he said. “And when it was written, it was like the first cartoon.”

Williams said Dumas’ writing style is similar to that of a Marvel or a DC comic book — “He writes like Stan Lee,” referring to the legendary comic book writer. There’s also plenty of music to keep the audience entertained and “to keep the action going,” he said.

There’s always more rehearsing that can be done, he said, but energy must also be focused on adding multiple layers of elements together — costumes, lighting and set — to create the final product.

Musketeers, from left, Aramis, played by Corie Williams; Porthos, played by Alec Hatchell; and Athos played by Trenden Everett, crouch behind a ledge before a siege during a dress rehearsal of The Three Musketeers on Sept. 23, 2019, at Southeast Missouri State University's Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Wearing his “composer hat,” Southeast instructor of musical theater Joshua Harvey created the hourlong music score from scratch, “for the most part,” he said, adding the process — including snippets of ABBA, Elton John and Madonna favorites — began in June.

“The ball scene, [Williams] wanted it all to be Madonna, so I took some Madonna samples,” Harvey said. The songs are noticeable, but they had to fit within the world of Williams’ desired “bigger soundscape,” he said.

Harvey said he tackled the project in a similar way to how he would a film score composition — writing every day.

“It was a big, long, summer project. I was working anywhere from three to 12 hours a day,” he said.