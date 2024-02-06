A Missouri boarding school employee is charged with abuse

An employee of a rural Missouri boarding school is accused of bloodying a boy’s face while boxing — the third person associated with the same school to be charged this month.

Caleb Sandoval, 22, was charged Monday with abuse or neglect of a child. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

A probable-cause statement said Sandoval is a teacher at ABM Ministries in Piedmont, which operates as Lighthouse Christian Academy. Sandoval, who is the son of Julio Sandoval, the school’s director, does not have a listed attorney. A phone message was left with the school.

ABM Ministries owners Larry Musgraves Jr., 57, and his wife, Carmen Musgraves, 64, were charged over the weekend with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly locking a student in a small room. The allegations are the latest against people associated with Christian boarding schools in Missouri.

The probable-cause statement against Caleb Sandoval said a 15-year-old student suffered a bloody nose while boxing with him sometime between Sept. 1 and Jan. 1.

Sandoval initially told investigators he was teaching the boy to box in preparation for a Mixed Martial Arts camp. But he later said the sparring took place about a week after the boy made sexual comments about Sandoval and his wife, according to the probable-cause statement.

Sandoval told investigators he punched the boy about two times in the body and three times in the face, the last punch causing him to fall. Sandoval said he saw that the boy’s nose was bleeding so he helped him clean up and provided over-the-counter pain medication, the statement said.