A Missouri artist's secret weapons: glitter and gore

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Picking a dead opossum for a canvas comes naturally to artist Devon Devaughn.

Devaughn created a photo series depicting roadkill in various stages of decomposition, covered in glitter and surrounded by levels of neon.

"Basically what I'm trying to do with it is memorialize these animals," she said. "There's so many bodies on the side of the road, and I kind of wanted to call attention to it and also honor them like you would a person in my own special way."

Devaughn, a senior fine-arts major at the University of Missouri, worked on similar pieces when she was a sophomore.

She decided to return to it her senior year as a project for her advanced photo class.

Travis Shaffer, an assistant teaching professor, taught the class and was impressed with the project.

"I think the work shows a lot of initiative and, let's say, kinds of risk," he said. "I think it shows commitment and dedication. A level of seriousness despite all of the glitter and magenta."

Devaughn said she wasn't always in favor of calling the pieces a photo project.

"I think I'd rather have it be more of a performance or sculptural thing," she said.