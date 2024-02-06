A march to remember: Golden Eagles perform at Super Bowl V

The Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles were no stranger to big stages. They'd played all over the country.

But a January 1971 gig in the Sunshine State was beyond big. It was super.

Renowned band director LeRoy Mason gathered the 160-strong band to break the news: The Golden Eagles would perform at halftime of Super Bowl V in Miami.

"Can you imagine? You're 19 years old, you're from the Bootheel, you've never even been on an airplane before, but you're going to the Super Bowl; I mean, can you imagine?" former band member Leon Book said of his experience.

Fellow members of the Golden Eagles shared similar sentiments, and said in between twice-a-day practices, the trip was full of "firsts" -- first time flying in an airplane, first time seeing the Atlantic Ocean, first time visiting a Spanish-speaking area, and so on.

The then-Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles prepare to perform at Super Bowl V in front of about 80,000 fans in Miami's Orange Bowl. Southeast Missourian file

It was also the first time they would get to show their unique formations, created by Mason, to a national and international audience.

"There was a lot of hard work; [Mr. Mason] developed a couple of things that our band alone did when he was in New York City," said Dennis Nail, former president of the Golden Eagle. "He looked up at Times Square and saw those electric letters, you know, moving around and spelling words, and he got the idea of incorporating that into a band show -- it was called the Times Square Marquee, and we were the only band that did it."

Members attributed a large part of their Super Bowl acceptance to Mason, and the reputation he built for the Golden Eagles.

In that time, something else that helped gain the marching band the Super Bowl halftime slot was being built, right under the band's noses.

"There is a camaraderie that develops among members of a group like that, especially when it's good, and the Golden Eagles, now dog-gone-it! We were good," Book exclaimed.

About 160 members of the then-Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles board a jet to fly to Miami to perform at Super Bowl V in January 1971. Southeast Missourian file

"We were world class -- we got invited to the freakin' Super Bowl! How good do you have to be to get on the radar of the people who plan the halftime show of the Super Bowl, let alone to get chosen?"

The former band members said because they were working toward the same goal, it felt as though despite there being 160 members in the band at the time, it felt as though "we were one."