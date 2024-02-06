A look back at the unusual from 2019

We all need an occasional break from the hard news of the day. Thankfully, 2019 provided its share of lighter moments.

A few of them:

One’s good; two must be ...

If your heart doesn’t warm to an otherwise normal, happy little furball with a tail growing out of its forehead, neither we nor Narwhal can help you.

Narwhal — dubbed the Little Magical Furry Unicorn and named for a marine mammal that features a single tusk growing out of its forehead — is a months-old golden retriever puppy, found abandoned with his father.

Mac’s Mission of Jackson, which specializes in animals with special needs, took in the pair, and word of the twice-tailed pup spread quickly.

Rochelle Steffen, Mission founder, said in November she’d spoken with media around the world about the puzzling pooch.

So, what caused that extra tail? Reporting in The New York Times postulated the tail was a remnant of a parasitic twin.

Whatever the cause of the inch-long growth, Narwhal is doing fine and has enjoyed the attention.

The Mission has, too. Donations flooded in, helping support other animals there.

Steffen ultimately decided against allowing Narwhal to be adopted because of the potential for exploitation.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels owners and their dogs are seen Oct. 12 during the "puppy reunion" at the home of Will and Marlene' Dudley in Jackson. Submitted

More from the dog beat

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels aren’t a common dog breed, but Will and Marlene Dudley of Jackson, owners of Rainbow Bridge Cavaliers, specialize in them.

They raise the “spoiled rotten” pups in a puppy bedroom nursery.

In October, the couple hosted a reunion, bringing together dozens of dogs adopted from them. Owners and their spaniels came from as far away as Jefferson City, Missouri.

Emergency personnel search for a person who reportedly caused several traffic accidents while driving the wrong way on southbound Interstate 55 and then fled on foot into the woods near the Cape County Cowboy Church on Aug. 29 east of Oak Ridge. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Shedding evidence

Not all unusual stories are ha-ha funny.

The case of a man who fled a crime scene in only his underwear is one example.

On Aug. 29, police responded to reports of a man driving north on southbound Interstate 55 around mile marker 88. The man drove 20 miles north in a Ford F-150 pickup before colliding with another vehicle and fleeing on foot, removing his clothing while running into the woods along the interstate outer road.