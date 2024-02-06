Mary Kasten, a longtime Cape Girardeau school board and Missouri House of Representatives member, died Saturday, Oct. 12, at 96, leaving a legacy for the ages.

“There was never anybody quite like Mary in Jefferson City,” said Peter Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native and former lieutenant governor of Missouri. “… You’ve never seen a member more beloved on both sides of the aisle.”

Born on June 8, 1928, in Matthews, Kasten grew up on a small New Madrid County farm. She studied at Matthews High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education at Southeast Missouri State University, where she met her future husband, Mel Kasten. They married in 1949 and had three children.

Mary Kasten was first elected to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education in 1961. She served in that position for 20 of the next 21 years, taking on numerous roles including president, vice president and treasurer. She also was on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents from 1979 to 1982, becoming just the second woman to hold that position.

She then turned her attention to a larger political role. Kasten was elected to the 159th District of the Missouri House of Representatives in November 1982. She served with distinction even after her region was reorganized into the 158th District a decade later. She retired from the Legislature to look after her ailing husband in 2000.

Kinder said Kasten was a great complement to her husband, who was a skilled surgeon in his own right before dying in 2004. Kinder was a member of the Missouri Senate for the last seven years of Kasten’s House tenure.

Matt Henson, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, shared an anecdote about the type of politician — and the type of person — Kasten was.

“She looked at recidivism rate, people going back to prison after they’re released, and one of the common characteristics was that they hadn’t graduated from high school, so the lack of an education would impede their recovery,” he said.

Kasten decided to remedy this by introducing legislation to make getting a GED a condition of prisoners’ release.