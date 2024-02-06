A glance into history of Cardiac Hill

Legend goes that back in the day, Southeast Missouri State University football players ran up and down a steep hill on campus as training to get ready for a big game — legs aching, palms sweaty and hearts beating rapidly. With all that climbing, according to local lore, players said they felt like they were going to have a heart attack.

Because of this, they named the track Cardiac Hill. Today, the steep hill is still infamous amongst students, some who walk up and down it as an almost daily workout during their walking commute from their dorms to classes — but they might not be familiar with the history of it.

Cardiac Hill was paved originally to give students easier access to dorms from classes.

Students and faculty, old and new, have had experiences with the hill. Former assistant director of University Communications Diane Sides, who attended Southeast as a student in 1971 and 1972, said she figured out the only acceptable footwear to walk the hill is tennis shoes.

"I fell on that hill several times, because in my early days, I was stupid enough to wear shoes that had a flat sole on the bottom, trying to look cute in little sandals or whatever, and fell because it was always slippery," Sides said. "So, I learned very quickly to wear tennis shoes if you're going to walk up and down that hill."