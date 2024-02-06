On Feb. 29, Joe Biden made his second trip to the southern border since he became president. But as we all know, his visit to the border town of Brownsville, Texas, was just a photo-op and his latest attempt to try to fool Americans into believing he takes the border crisis seriously. Unsurprisingly, residents of Brownsville had harsh words for Biden. "Feels like it's a day late and a dollar short," said one. "By a stroke of a pen, you could stop this. You don't need Congress," said another. They hit the nail on the head.

Biden's border stunt backfired. It only highlighted just how disastrous his policies have been and how effective former President Donald Trump's were. In Biden's first 100 days in office, he issued 94 executive actions impacting immigration, including ending construction of Trump's border wall. Biden could make significant progress to end this crisis by simply bringing back the numerous policies he got rid of for no other reason than the fact that they were Trump's.

As Biden stands idly by, the situation on our border will continue to spiral out of control. More people were caught illegally crossing the border in Biden's first year of office than the entire four years of Trump's presidency. January was the 35th straight month where monthly illegal immigrant encounters have been higher than even the highest month seen under Trump. Biden has no one but himself to blame for the invasion at our southern border.