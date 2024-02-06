KANSAS CITY -- Jackson County Executive Frank White vetoed an ordinance Thursday that would have put a 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot to fund sports stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

"This proposed sales tax would generate over $2 billion from our residents, yet there is no clear understanding or assurance regarding the teams' commitments and contributions to the county," White said in a news release, the Kansas City Star reported. "It's not a good deal for taxpayers and I cannot support an agreement that is not in their best interest."

Shortly after the veto announcement, four county legislators said they sided with White. In order to override White's veto, the County Legislature -- which has nine members -- would need six votes. They are approaching a Jan. 23 deadline to put the stadium tax decision in front of voters this spring.